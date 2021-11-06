Braves celebrated World Series with champagne but Auburn goes wild with plain old water

New Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin appears as straight-laced as a Marine drill sergeant, but he is not beyond a little bubbly celebration.

Water bubbles, that is.

After Auburn defeated Alabama State, 62-0, in week two, Harsin carried a bunch of water bottles into the locker room following his interviews and began spraying players. After Auburn won, 38-23, at Arkansas on Oct. 16, the players followed his example. And they did it again after the Tigers knocked off No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20, in Auburn on Saturday.

No doubt, the bottles have been packed for the No. 13 Tigers’ (6-2, 3-1 SEC) trip to No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2). Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS. There will be no champagne, which the Atlanta Braves poured heavily after beating the Houston Astros on Monday for their first World Series title since 1995.

"It’s a celebration," Harsin said, clearly not in the same tone as, say, Kool & The Gang in their song with the same phrase.

"Everybody does it a little bit different," he said. "We throw water around. I won’t get into that too much, but that’s something that our guys enjoy. It’s really a celebration of our team because of the work we put in, and guys on the field that make plays that we talked about making in practice. ‘Hey, if they do this, and we do this, we have a chanceto make these kinds of plays.'"

If the water keeps flowing, a surging Auburn could find itself in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Dec. 4 if it can get past the Aggies, underdogs Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2) and South Carolina (4-4, 1-4) and upset No. 2 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Nov. 27.

"We’re not really looking at the big picture," Auburn center Nick Brahms said. "That’ll take care of itself."

But they did stop and sip the water, so to speak, after that Ole Miss win. Harsin and his wife Kes also ran toward one another after spotting one another on the field for a big victory hug.

"So, there’s all these little celebrations that happen throughout the game," Harsin said. "And when you’re able to win one, that’s the accumulation of all those emotions coming together in the locker room."

And water does not leave a mess or hurt your eyes like champagne.

"A lot of those things are really important, too – celebrating with the guys and spending time with them," Harsin said. "Now, we’ve to go do it again, but let’s celebrate that night."

Texas A&M is a 4.5-point favorite by FanDuel to be doing the celebrating and has won three straight.

"Just pop on the film and watch," Harsin said when asked how he motivates his team for this game after an emotional win over Ole Miss. "If that doesn’t catch your attention, we’re going to get beat. Simple as that. Football will humble you if you don’t prepare."