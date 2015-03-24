Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

Brady, Patriots bounce back to beat Peterson-less Vikings 30-7, pick off Cassel 4 times

By | Associated Press
  • 6585b11f-
    Image 1 of 2

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel (16) throws under pressure from New England Patriots defensive tackle Chris Jones (94) and defensive end Chandler Jones during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (The Associated Press)

  • 18d952da-
    Image 2 of 2

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, right, runs with the ball past Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith after catching a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Minneapolis. Edelman picked up 44 yards on the play. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (The Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took advantage of Adrian Peterson's absence and Matt Cassel's four interceptions, and Chandler Jones returned a field goal he blocked for a touchdown right before halftime to lead a 30-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Brady went 15 for 22 for 142 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers, and Cassel's first start against his close friend and former mentor was a dud.

Devin McCourty, Darrelle Revis, Logan Ryan and Dominique Easley all picked him off, setting up 17 points for the Patriots and prompting "Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!" chants from the crowd for the rookie Bridgewater. Cassel finished 19 for 36 for 202 yards.

Peterson was shelved for the game after a charge of child abuse was levied against him Friday in Texas.

___

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL