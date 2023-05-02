Expand / Collapse search
Boxing star Deontay Wilder arrested on gun charge in Los Angeles: 'I'd rather be safe than sorry'

Wilder was reportedly cooperative with police throughout the traffic stop

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Former heavyweight boxing world champion Deontay Wilder was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of carrying concealed gun in Rolls-Royce, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Wilder was arrested around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Cahuenga and Sunset Boulevards in Hollywood. The 37-year-old was released a few hours later on a $35,000 bond.

Wilder was pulled over due to his vehicle's heavy window tint and an obstructed license plate, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources.

Deontay Wilder listens to a reporters question

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder listens to a question from a reporter before a media workout at UFC APEX on September 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder is scheduled to fight Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on October 15.  (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The officers on the scene reported the smell of marijuana, which lead to a vehicle search. During the search, authorities said they discovered a 9mm gun in the luxury vehicle.

Wilder took to Twitter early Tuesday afternoon and appeared to respond to the arrest.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End," he wrote.

Wilder has been recently linked to a possible boxing match against England's Anthony Joshua. 

The boxing champion's name has also been brought up in conversations about a potential matchup against UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

Deontay Wilder talks with Malik Scott

Deontay Wilder (L) talks with his head coach Malik Scott during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder will challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for his title on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wilder, and Alabama native, won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Wilder rose to mainstream fame during his trilogy against Tyson Fury, which ran from 2018 through 2021.

Deontay Wilder shadowboxes

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder shadowboxes during a media workout at UFC APEX on September 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder is scheduled to fight Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on October 15.   (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Six months ago, Wilder won via knockout against Robert Helenius. In October 2021, Wilder suffered a devastating defeat in the highly anticipated heavyweight fight against Tyson Fury.

It is unclear when Wilder will participate in another fight. He currently holds a record of 43-2-1.

