Boxing star Amanda Serrano signs lifetime deal with Jake Paul-backed promotion

Amanda Serrano, whose fight against Katie Taylor at AT&T Stadium in November was one for the ages, has signed a lifetime agreement with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, the brand announced Tuesday.

The Serrano-Taylor bout, who headlined Madison Square Garden nearly three years ago, was the co-main event along with Paul's eight-round fight against Mike Tyson, who was having his first sanctioned fight in nearly 20 years.

"Signing this lifetime deal with MVP means I can continue fighting – not just in the ring, but for the next generation of women in combat sports," Serrano said in a statement.

"MVP has always been committed to elevating female fighters, from being the first women to headline Madison Square Garden to breaking viewership records for women's sports or making history with 12 three-minute rounds. Together, we’ve shown the world that women deserve equal pay, equal rounds, and equal respect. I’m proud to build my legacy with MVP and excited to stay on after I retire as a fighter to deepen MVP’s impact and help create even more opportunities for women in the sport."

"Amanda Serrano is the heart and soul of MVP. Her relentless drive, historic achievements, and passion for uplifting other fighters are everything we are looking for in both signees and as future decision makers alongside us at MVP," said Paul and co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. "Amanda has paved the way for female fighters worldwide, shattering glass ceilings and demanding equality at every step. We are so fortunate to have her as both a fighter and a trailblazer who will continue to shape the sport long after she retires from the ring. This lifetime agreement is a testament to our belief in Amanda, not just as an athlete but as a visionary leader who will help guide MVP’s future and inspire generations to come."

In an interview with Fox News Digital in February 2024, Serrano said joining Paul's brand was "the best decision I've made in boxing."

"It changed my life totally," she said at the time. "Jake brings eyes to the sport, and I was excited to be a part of it and be the first girl on his undercard. I had to make sure I had to go out there and prove I'm deserving of that position. Jake is just an amazing guy. Nakisa is an amazing guy. And they just want what's best for me.

"They've definitely added more zeroes to my bank account," she added with a laugh. "So I'm truly blessed for that."

Serrano lost to Taylor via a controversial unanimous decision; Taylor won in 2022 with split scorecards. Nonetheless, they garnered over 70 million viewers on Netflix, the most in women's boxing history. Two of Serrano's three losses have come from Taylor, who is 24-1 in her career.

Serrano was bloodied in the fight after an apparent headbutt from Taylor, which cost her a point in the eighth round.

The 36-year-old has 47 victories on her resume, 31 of them via knockout.

