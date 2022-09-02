Expand / Collapse search
Boxing powerhouse Earnie Shavers dead at 78: 'Nobody else hit like you'

Shavers is regarded as having one of the hardest punches in boxing history

By Paulina Dedaj
Former heavyweight boxer Earnie Shavers, famous in the 1970s for having one of the hardest punches in boxing history, died Thursday, according to reports. He was 78. 

Born Aug. 31, 1944, in Garland, Alabama, Shavers died just one day after his birthday, although the cause of death was not immediately known, Yahoo Sports reported

Earnie Shavers, left, throws a punch against Muhammad Ali during a 1977 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Earnie Shavers, left, throws a punch against Muhammad Ali during a 1977 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. (The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

As an amateur, Shavers won the 1969 National AAU heavyweight title before launching his professional career, where he would contend for two world heavyweight championships, losing out both times to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in 1977 and Larry Holmes in 1979. 

Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight crown in a 15-round unanimous decision over Earnie Shavers in 1977.

Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight crown in a 15-round unanimous decision over Earnie Shavers in 1977. (Getty Images)

"Earnie was always good to me," Holmes told Ring.com on Friday. "He came here to Easton (Pennsylvania) a lot of times. If I needed something, he’d come — no charge or nothing. He came to a golf tournament here and everyone liked him. Earnie was a good guy, and he never complained about anything."

"Earnie came to my house a lot over the years and we’d laugh and talk," he said of their friendship. "He’d say, ‘I had you, Larry!’ He hit me a couple of times, knocked me down and stuff. I told him, ‘You hit too damn hard!’ I’ve said it before, he knocked me out with that shot and when I hit the ground I woke up. Not long ago, I told him that story." 

Larry Holmes, left, battles Earnie Shavers at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sept. 28, 1979.

Larry Holmes, left, battles Earnie Shavers at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sept. 28, 1979. (Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Holmes recalled Shavers' fight against Ali in September 1977, where after the bout, the world heavyweight champion reportedly said, "​​Earnie hit me so hard, it shook my kinfolk in Africa."

Ali slips in the 14th round as Shavers walks to a neutral corner during their heavyweight title bout.

Ali slips in the 14th round as Shavers walks to a neutral corner during their heavyweight title bout. (Getty Images)

"I tell you what, when Earnie Shavers hit Muhammad Ali, he felt it," Holmes told the outlet. "I always told Earnie that Ali was messed up and slow [because of the punishment he took in that fight]. Earnie would say, ‘I didn’t do that, everyone else did it.’ I told him, ‘Nobody else hit like you, Earnie!’"

Ali reportedly said, "​​Earnie hit me so hard, it shook my kinfolk in Africa."

Ali reportedly said, "​​Earnie hit me so hard, it shook my kinfolk in Africa." (Getty Images)

Shavers attempted several comebacks late in his career, but ultimately retired in 1995 at 51. He finished with a 74-14-1 record, with 68 wins by knockout.

