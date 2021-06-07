Boxing fans point to suspicious moment during Mayweather, Paul bout

Boxing fans are notoriously tough to please…even when there’s an exhibition.

Fans were treated Sunday night to the highly anticipated, albeit unlikely, matchup between champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, went the distance (eight rounds) and no winner was declared because there were no judges.

Paul, who is 26 years old, 6’2, and has 34 pounds on Mayweather, 44, seemed to impress pro, who after the bout said, "He’s better than I thought he was."

Jason Gay, the sports columnist for the Wall Street Journal, summed up the fight, "Paul was, unsurprisingly, the lesser fighter, mechanically wooden, dreadfully inaccurate with his punches, but he was fit enough to take a few shots to the chin from Mayweather, and then drape his large frame atop on him, tying him up."

Some spectators were unimpressed and even a conspiracy emerged that the two somehow coordinated the draw. A viral video showed Mayweather clock Paul on the left side of the head and then appear to prop him up instead of allowing him to collapse. The New York Post reported, "Instead of letting him fall, Mayweather appeared to hold him up off the floor, preventing a knockdown — or, perhaps, a knockout."

The running theory is that if Mayweather came out of the gate and pulverized Paul there would be little interest in the possibility of a rematch.

Mayweather addressed his critics during a news conference after the match.

"They say, ‘It’s not all about the money.’ Well, your kids can’t eat legacy," Mayweather said. "Patches on my trunks, that was $30 million alone. So, who’s really the smartest one in the sport of boxing?"

Reps for Mayweather and Paul did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report