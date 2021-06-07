Floyd Mayweather addresses critics following boxing match vs. Logan Paul: 'My bank account is looking better'

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. wasn’t holding back following his eight-round exhibition match against YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayweather addressed his critics during a news conference after the match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They say, ‘It’s not all about the money.’ Well, your kids can’t eat legacy," Mayweather said. "Patches on my trunks, that was $30 million alone. So, who’s really the smartest one in the sport of boxing?"

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with a solid lead and counter shots.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER HAS ‘FUN NIGHT’ GOING DISTANCE WITH LOGAN PAUL

Mayweather, who won titles in the super-featherweight, lightweight, super-lightweight, welterweight and super-welterweight divisions, said he will not return to competitive boxing.

He added that he will continue to do pay-per-view events, and if fans don’t like it he said they shouldn’t come or watch.

"When it comes to legalized bank robbing, I’m the best," Mayweather said. "I don’t care if you write good stories, I don’t care if you write bad stories, at the end of the day, I will always have the last laugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I see there’s a chance for me to do a heist. A quick heist. At the end of the day, I’m the smart one. They said, ‘Floyd don’t look good like he used to look.’ My bank account is looking better and better each and every day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.