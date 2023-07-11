Boxing champ believes trans women should be barred from combat sports: 'Banned and outlawed'

Former boxing champion Carl Froch spoke out against transgender participation in women’s sports in a recent interview and echoed some of what Ebanie Bridges said last month about the issue.

Froch, a former super middleweight champion, said in an interview with SafeBettingSites.com Monday he thinks it’s "ridiculous" and "disgraceful" to have a transgender woman participate in combat sports.

"And it should never happen on anybody’s watch," Froch said. "It’s a man, basically, beating up a woman. Don’t care if they’ve transgendered into a woman, and they now think they’re a woman and they’re taking drugs to lower their testosterone intake. They’re stronger, they’re more powerful. Not all of them. You get some masculine women, that’s fine. You get some feminine men, that’s fine.

"But we’re talking about trans women. A man born a man with the XY chromosome fighting a woman, who’s a woman with a uterus. Shouldn’t happen ever. Should be banned and outlawed. It should never, ever happen.

"Transgender women — women born man — they should not compete in women’s sports. Period. Full stop."

Froch won the WBC super middleweight title twice and held the championship in the IBF and the WBA.

Last month, Bridges was asked if she would ever fight a trans woman, and she said transgender athletes should have their own category.

"The reality is, biologically, it’s still what they are," she told Bitcoin Casinos. "And it just takes away from the women, from women’s sport."