Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Boxing champ believes trans women should be barred from combat sports: 'Banned and outlawed'

Froch was a super middleweight champion

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former boxing champion Carl Froch spoke out against transgender participation in women’s sports in a recent interview and echoed some of what Ebanie Bridges said last month about the issue.

Froch, a former super middleweight champion, said in an interview with SafeBettingSites.com Monday he thinks it’s "ridiculous" and "disgraceful" to have a transgender woman participate in combat sports.

"And it should never happen on anybody’s watch," Froch said. "It’s a man, basically, beating up a woman. Don’t care if they’ve transgendered into a woman, and they now think they’re a woman and they’re taking drugs to lower their testosterone intake. They’re stronger, they’re more powerful. Not all of them. You get some masculine women, that’s fine. You get some feminine men, that’s fine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carl Froch at Wimbledon

Boxer Carl Froch is introduced to the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 6, 2019, in London. (Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images)

"But we’re talking about trans women. A man born a man with the XY chromosome fighting a woman, who’s a woman with a uterus. Shouldn’t happen ever. Should be banned and outlawed. It should never, ever happen.

Carl Froch and Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew, right, and Carl Froch await the fights at Manchester Arena March 25, 2017, in Manchester, England.  (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

UFC 290 FIGHTER JOSIAH HARRELL WITHDRAWS DUE TO RARE BRAIN DISEASE AHEAD OF FIGHT DEBUT

"Transgender women — women born man — they should not compete in women’s sports. Period. Full stop."

Froch won the WBC super middleweight title twice and held the championship in the IBF and the WBA.

Last month, Bridges was asked if she would ever fight a trans woman, and she said transgender athletes should have their own category.

Carl Froch vs George Groves

George Groves in action with Carl Froch in their IBF and WBA world super middleweight bout at Wembley Stadium May 31, 2014, in London. (Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The reality is, biologically, it’s still what they are," she told Bitcoin Casinos. "And it just takes away from the women, from women’s sport."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.