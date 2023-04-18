Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Boston Marathon runner appears to take bathroom break on someone's front lawn

The runner dropped a squat and returned to action

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Traveling 26.2 miles can be a bit long even by a car, much less by your own feet.

Most marathoners finish the race in well beyond three hours, often times four or more, and it's certainly not out of the realm to be on your feet for five-plus hours.

For some, that's a long time with no bathroom break, and when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Runners arrive at the top of Heartbreak Hill during the 127th Boston Marathon. 

Runners arrive at the top of Heartbreak Hill during the 127th Boston Marathon.  (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Footage shows that a runner appeared to drop one on someone's front lawn in the middle of Monday's Boston Marathon.

A runner is shown on the front lawn before he turns toward the home, drops his pants, and squats.

BOSTON - APRIL 21: At the Boston Marathon at the finish line ground level on Boylston Street, runners pass the site of last years first bombing in front of Marathon Sports. 

BOSTON - APRIL 21: At the Boston Marathon at the finish line ground level on Boylston Street, runners pass the site of last years first bombing in front of Marathon Sports.  ((Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images))

A spectator then walks into the lawn from the street, and the two got into maybe the most awkward eye-to-eye of all time.

After around 20 seconds of squatting, the runner stood up, lifted his shorts back over his waist, and cut through some trees to get back on the track, at least a few ounces lighter.

Over 30,000 people ran the race on Monday, but it's not clear how much feces was left along the route of the race - but the number is apparently at least one.

Runners stream down Boylston Street as rain falls on the 127th Boston Marathon.

Runners stream down Boylston Street as rain falls on the 127th Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, the winners of the men's and women's divisions, didn't need bathroom breaks — the Kenyans won their races in 2:05:54 and 2:21:38, respectively.