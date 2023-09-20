Expand / Collapse search
Boston College Eagles

Boston College suspends swimming, diving programs for hazing incidents

Both men's, women's programs suspended indefinitely

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Boston College announced Wednesday that it is suspending both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs indefinitely after it was determined that "hazing had occurred within the program."

"The University does not – and will not – tolerate hazing in any form," the school said in a statement.

The school announced that members of the program will "continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes."

View of swim meet

This view shows the Division III Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 18, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

According to the Boston Globe, 31 members of the program were named to the All-ACC Academic Team. In order to receive that honor, athletes must maintain a 3.0 grade point average in the previous semester as well as throughout their time in school.

The details of the hazing remain unclear.

Boston College logo

Boston College announced Wednesday that it is suspending both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs indefinitely after it was determined that "hazing had occurred within the program." (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/File)

Both the men's and women's teams finished in last place in the ACC last season.

An intrasquad meet was scheduled for Oct. 7.

The school's handbook says that "any form of hazing is prohibited by University policy and Massachusetts State Law."

NCAA swimming banners

NCAA banners are shown at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on March 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The suspension comes just three months after Katey Stone, the longtime women's hockey coach at nearby Harvard, retired amid allegations by players that she engaged in abuses and other misconduct during her nearly 30-year tenure.

Boston College police did not immediately respond to an email about possible records or complaints from members of the team.