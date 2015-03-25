Bortles throws 4 TD's as No. 21 UCF crushes Connecticut

Orlando, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the 21st-ranked UCF Knights' 62-17 victory over the Connecticut Huskies.

Bortles completed 20-of-24 passes for 286 yards for the Knights (6-1, 3-0 AAC), who moved into the Top-25 for the first time since 2010 with a thrilling 38-35 win over Louisville last week.

Rannell Hall carried the ball five times for 45 yards and a score for UCF, which racked up 527 yards of total offense. Storm Johnson added a receiving and rushing touchdown, J.J. Worton caught six passes for 119 yards and a score and Jeff Godfrey hauled in six passes for 54 yards and three touchdowns.

Tim Boyle connected on just 7-of-21 passes for 47 yards and two interceptions for the Huskies (0-7, 0-3). Casey Cochran completed 7-of-11 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Lyle McCombs carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards and a score, while Brian Lemelle hauled in three passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Knights never looked back after scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game. Johnson's 14-yard run combined with a 15-yard personal foul penalty put the ball at the Connecticut 46-yard line. Just six plays later, Johnson rumbled into the end zone from 10 yards out.

The Huskies responded with a 40-yard field goal from Chad Christen. McCombs' 57-yard run helped set up the field goal.

But the Knights added two more touchdowns in the first quarter. Breshad Perriman's 50-yard catch led to Bortles' 10-yard TD run.

After UConn went three-and-out, Johnson capped a short 49-yard drive with a 7- yard touchdown catch.

The Huskies did catch a break when UCF fumbled a punt in the early stages of the second stanza. Max DeLorenzo picked up three yards on 4th-and-1 to keep the Connecticut offense on the field. McCombs' 9-yard TD run cut the gap to 21-10.

Shawn Moffitt made a 50-yard field goal on the ensuing UCF possession.

After Boyle was intercepted by Troy Gray, Hall recorded a 17-yard TD run.

Godfrey caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bortles before the end of the half, making it a 45-10 contest.

Worton's 61-yard TD catch in the early stages of the third quarter made it a 52-10 game.

McCombs fumbled on the ensuing Connecticut possession, which led to Moffitt's 35-yard field goal.

The Huskies turned the ball over on downs on their next two possessions.

UCF quarterback Justin Holman was intercepted by Byron Jones early in the fourth stanza. That led to Lemelle's 46-yard TD catch.

Godfrey's third touchdown catch of the game made it a 62-17 contest.

Game Notes

Saturday's meeting was the first between UCF and Connecticut on the football field ... UCF is bowl eligible for the sixth time in the last nine seasons ... Connecticut racked up just 233 yards of total offense.