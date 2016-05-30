Boateng 'proud to be German' after racist comment

Germany defender Jerome Boateng was "sad" to be the victim of a racist comment from a German politician on Sunday.

Alexander Gauland of Germany's right-wing Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) party said in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Sunday that he would "not want to have Boateng as a neighbor."

After representing his country for the 58th time in a 3-1 defeat to Slovakia on Sunday, the 27-year-old expressed his disappointment at Gauland's remarks.

"To be honest, it's sad that something like that still gets said nowadays," Boateng is quoted as saying on sport1.de.

"I'm happy to be German. I am proud, otherwise I would not be here playing for the national team.

"I think I've integrated well and I don't think I have to say much more than that."

It is not the first time a Germany international has been racially insulted ahead of a major tournament.

Patrick Owomoyela was victimized by the right-wing NPD political party prior to the 2006 World Cup, while Gerald Asamoah was also often targeted during his career as a Germany international.

