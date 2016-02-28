Blue Jays sign former star reliever Soriano to minor deal

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) Former All-Star closer Rafael Soriano has signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The AL East champions said Sunday that the right-handed reliever will be invited to spring training.

The 36-year-old Soriano pitched six games for the Chicago Cubs last July after signing as a free agent, going 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA. His last full season came in 2014 with the Washington Nationals.

An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2010, Soriano ranks eighth among active pitchers with 207 career saves. He has also spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees over 14 big league seasons.

In the offseason, the Blue Jays also got former Washington closer Drew Storen in a trade.