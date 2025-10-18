Blue Jays manager calls out Mariners fans who booed All-Star George Springer after getting hit by pitch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider ripped Seattle Mariners fans after they appeared to boo loudly when four-time All-Star George Springer went down in the seventh inning after being hit on the knee by a pitch.

Speaking to reporters after allowing the Mariners to take a 3-1 lead in the American League Championship Series, Schneider called out what he described as poor sportsmanship from the Seattle crowd.

"I know this is an awesome atmosphere to play in," he said. "And it’s really, really cool to play here, and I think the fans that were booing him should take a look in the mirror and understand what kind of player he is."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ll stop there, because when a guy gets hit in the knee and is in obvious pain and you have 40,000 people cheering, not the right thing to do," Schneider continued.

Springer was struck on the right kneecap off a pitch from right-hander Bryan Woo with the Blue Jays leading 2-1 late in the game. Springer fell to the ground in pain and was eventually helped off the field, limping.

BLUE JAYS' MAX SCHERZER REFUSES TO LEAVE MOUND IN HEATED EXCHANGE WITH MANAGER IN GAME 4 WIN

That’s when the boos roared.

"I don’t know how you boo somebody who’s down on the ground hurt," Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement said "I don’t understand that. I’ve had a lot of respect for all of the Mariners fans, especially the ones that I’ve kind of talked to throughout the series, they’ve been awesome. But that’s a tough moment. That’s pretty classless."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Springer has been a dominant presence in the Blue Jays' attempt to reach the World Series for the first time since 1993. His run-scoring double in the fifth gave him six straight games with an extra-base hit. The 36-year-old is hitting .256 with three home runs and five doubles this postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



