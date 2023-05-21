Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays' John Schneider admits he 'f---ed up' during loss vs Orioles

Alek Manoah was not happy when he was forced off the mound in the sixth inning

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Toronto Blue Jays are going through a tough stretch and manager John Schneider didn’t help matters in the team’s 10-inning lose to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. 

In the sixth inning, Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah was pitching well, but Schneider thought some strategy needed to be discussed, and he went out to the mound. 

The only problem was pitching coach Pete Walkwe already went out to talk with Manoah, and per MLB rules, two visits in one inning requires a pitching change. 

Alex Manoah hands ball to John Schneider

Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays is taken out of the game by manager John Schneider during the Baltimore Orioles game at the Rogers Centre on May 20, 2023, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Schneider’s disappointment was all over his face, as well as Manoah’s, when he was forced to take the ball out of his hands. 

Manoah was also talking to himself walking off the mound, and he let out a smile in disbelief as he entered the dugout. 

After the 6-5 loss, which came from bullpen meltdowns after Toronto owned a 5-2 lead in the game, Schneider owned up to his mistake in blunt fashion. 

"I f---ed up," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "But I think, regardless of my f--- up, it was the right time to get him out."

Manoah was also asked about the blunder, to which he admitted confusion. 

John Schneider walks into dugout

Blue Jays manager John Schneider arrives in the dugout before the Atlanta Braves game at Rogers Centre on May 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

"There was just some silence. I had known Pete had come out there. When he started asking me if I wanted to stay in the game, I was like, ‘Well maybe Pete didn’t come out here?’ I wasn’t sure."

With the loss, it was three in a row for the Blue Jays, as reliever Jordan Romano gave up the 5-2 lead with a three-run homer to Orioles infielder Ryan O’Hearn. The score would remain stagnant through nine innings at five apiece until Austin Hayes scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the 10th.

The Blue Jays weren’t able to capitalize with a runner on second base to start the bottom frame of the 10th, and they left Rogers Centre disappointed. 

John Schneider looks on field

Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays during the Pirates game at PNC Park on May 5, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Every loss seems to matter more in the AL East this season, as it’s easily been the toughest division among the six in MLB. At 25-21 entering Sunday, the Blue Jays were in last place. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.