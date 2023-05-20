Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr gifts bat to child who beat cancer

The fan brought a sign saying he beat cancer

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20

A young fan got the gift of a lifetime at Saturday's Toronto Blue Jays game.

A boy wearing Bo Bichette's jersey brought a sign to his seats behind home plate with a sign that one can't help but crack a smile after reading.

While the entire sign wasn't visible, the most important part of it was:

"Hey Bo. I beat cancer."

Vlad Jr in dugout

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before the New York Yankees game at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023, in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

That was enough to catch Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s eye.

Vlad Jr pointing

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays points to fans before the New York Yankees game on May 16, 2023, in Toronto.  (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Before one of his at-bat's, the Blue Jays slugger pointed the boy out to the team's bat boy and made sure he gave the fan a bat.

The Blue Jays weren't able to walk away with the win – they dropped the Saturday matinee, 6-5, to the Baltimore Orioles.

Vlad Jr in away dugout

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the Pirates game at PNC Park on May 5, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

But for one fan, the score did not matter one bit.