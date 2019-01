The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Mark Letestu off injured reserve.

Letestu has missed the last 17 games due to a hand injury suffered at San Jose on January 5.

In 36 games with the Blue Jackets and Penguins this season, Letestu has recorded five goals and six assists. He was acquired from Pittsburgh on November 8 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.