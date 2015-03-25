Expand / Collapse search
Blue Hens star Delle Donne says leaving UConn for Delaware was 'best decision of my life'

NEWARK, Del. – Elena Delle Donne has had an "amazing ride" at Delaware after her college basketball career got off to a miserable start.

It seems a lifetime ago when the former Delaware's Ursuline Academy star made headlines by accepting — then walking away from — a scholarship to Connecticut in 2008 after getting homesick.

Delle Donne returned home and played one year of volleyball at Delaware before joining the basketball team in 2009.

The 6-foot-5 Delle Donne has "no regrets" how things have turned out.

She has led Delaware to two Colonial Athletic Association titles and a Top 25 ranking. The No. 15 Blue Hens (30-3) take a 25-game winning streak into their NCAA tournament opener at home Sunday against West Virginia (17-13).

She is a projected top-five WNBA draft pick.