Blue Hens star Delle Donne says leaving UConn for Delaware was 'best decision of my life'

Elena Delle Donne has had an "amazing ride" at Delaware after her college basketball career got off to a miserable start.

It seems a lifetime ago when the former Delaware's Ursuline Academy star made headlines by accepting — then walking away from — a scholarship to Connecticut in 2008 after getting homesick.

Delle Donne returned home and played one year of volleyball at Delaware before joining the basketball team in 2009.

The 6-foot-5 Delle Donne has "no regrets" how things have turned out.

She has led Delaware to two Colonial Athletic Association titles and a Top 25 ranking. The No. 15 Blue Hens (30-3) take a 25-game winning streak into their NCAA tournament opener at home Sunday against West Virginia (17-13).

She is a projected top-five WNBA draft pick.