Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Blake Martinez announces retirement from NFL after seven seasons

Martinez was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2016

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Seven-year NFL linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday after appearing in four games for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL season. 

"I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football! I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships," Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. "I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!"

Blake Martinez of the Green Bay Packers takes the field prior to a game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field Dec 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Blake Martinez of the Green Bay Packers takes the field prior to a game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field Dec 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Martinez was drafted out of Stanford by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his four seasons in Green Bay, Martinez had 512 tackles, including 144 in 2017, which led the NFL. 

Martinez signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the New York Giants in 2020 and recorded 151 tackles, three tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception in his first season as a Giant. 

Blake Martinez of the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team during a game at FedEx Field Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

Blake Martinez of the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team during a game at FedEx Field Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But Martinez tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 season and was cut by New York before the start of the 2022 season. 

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 6, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 6, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Martinez signed with the Raiders off the practice squad in October, appearing in four games for Las Vegas. He had 20 combined tackles – 14 solo – during the 2022 season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.