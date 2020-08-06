Bills' Tre'Davious White hits back at critics calling him 'selfish' for considering opting out of 2020 season

Buffalo Bills star Tre’Davious White explained Thursday why he may opt out of the 2020 season as the deadline for players to decide whether they will play nears.

The fourth-year cornerback took issue with those criticizing him over the possibility that he may skip the season as a precautionary measure. White was an All-Pro in 2019, recording a league-high six interceptions along with 58 total tackles in 15 games.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so-called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?” White tweeted.

Several players have already opted out of the season.

The NFL Players Association said that 56 players had tested positive for coronavirus since they began reporting to training camps last week, according to Pro Football Talk. That number represents 2% of the players currently on NFL rosters.

If White opts out, he would be the biggest start to do so.

Players have until 4 p.m. ET to decide whether they will opt out. After that, NFL Network reported that players can opt out after the deadline if the player is diagnosed as being high risk for contracting coronavirus or a family member dies or is in a hospital because of coronavirus or a related issue.