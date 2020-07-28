NFL players who have opted out of playing the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns
Several Super Bowl champions are among those who are not playing in 2020
NFL players will have an important decision to make when it comes to the 2020 season.
They can choose to play the season out with the possibility of contracting the coronavirus or opt-out over fears that they may contract the virus, get sick themselves and potentially spread it.
Players have time to decide what they want to do but several players have made that decision before training camp began. Pro Football Talk noted that the opt-out deadline is seven days from when the revised collective bargaining agreement is signed. As of this writing, the earliest deadline is Aug. 4.
Here are some of the players who have already opted out of the 2020 season.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
**
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Andre Smith, OL
BUFFALO BILLS
Star Lotulelei, DT
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Jordan Mack, LB
DALLAS COWBOYS
Maurice Canady, DB
Stephen Guidry, WR
DENVER BRONCOS
Kyle Peko, DT
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Devin Funchess, WR
HOUSTON TEXANS
Eddie Venderdoes, DT
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Michael Pierce, DT
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Brandon Bolden, RB
Patrick Chung, S
Marcus Cannon, OL
Najee Toran, OL
Dan Vitale, RB
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Jason Laan Vander, TE
Cole Wick, TE
NEW YORK JETS
Leo Koloamtangi, C
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Marquise Goodwin, WR
TENNESSEE TITANS
Anthony McKinney, T