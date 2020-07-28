Expand / Collapse search
NFL players who have opted out of playing the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns

Several Super Bowl champions are among those who are not playing in 2020

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj, Daniel Canova | Fox News
What protocols does the NFL need to enforce to bring football back?Video

What protocols does the NFL need to enforce to bring football back?

Former NFL player Chris Valletta on the push for sports to return.

NFL players will have an important decision to make when it comes to the 2020 season.

They can choose to play the season out with the possibility of contracting the coronavirus or opt-out over fears that they may contract the virus, get sick themselves and potentially spread it.

Players have time to decide what they want to do but several players have made that decision before training camp began. Pro Football Talk noted that the opt-out deadline is seven days from when the revised collective bargaining agreement is signed. As of this writing, the earliest deadline is Aug. 4.

Here are some of the players who have already opted out of the 2020 season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Andre Smith, OL

BUFFALO BILLS

Star Lotulelei, DT

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Jordan Mack, LB

DALLAS COWBOYS

Maurice Canady, DB

Stephen Guidry, WR

DENVER BRONCOS

Kyle Peko, DT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Devin Funchess, WR

HOUSTON TEXANS

Eddie Venderdoes, DT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Michael Pierce, DT

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Brandon Bolden, RB

Patrick Chung, S

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Marcus Cannon, OL

Najee Toran, OL

Dan Vitale, RB

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Jason Laan Vander, TE

Cole Wick, TE

NEW YORK JETS

Leo Koloamtangi, C

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Marquise Goodwin, WR

TENNESSEE TITANS

Anthony McKinney, T

