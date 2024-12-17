Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

Bills' Taron Johnson reveals what truly happened in scrum for football after Lions' onside kick

Bills won the game over the Lions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bills beat Lions 48-42, Is Buffalo the best team in the NFL? | Breakfast Ball Video

Bills beat Lions 48-42, Is Buffalo the best team in the NFL? | Breakfast Ball

The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions 48-42 in a thriller led by Josh Allen’s 4 TDs. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, Mark Schlereth, and Greg Jennings ask if the Bills are now the best team in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions tried one final onside kick attempt in the waning seconds of their six-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening and nearly recovered the ball.

Things got a little too close for comfort for Bills cornerback Taron Johnson as he and his teammates fought for the football at the end of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taron Johnson fields the kick

Lions place kicker Jake Bates tries to recover an onsite kick against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"Whole lotta pulling, a whole lotta pinching, putting fingers where they’re not supposed to be and all that stuff. We just did a good job on that play," Johnson said, via WROC-TV.

Johnson was the Bills player who initially recovered the ball. Lions kicker Jake Bates tried to sneak one past the opposing team by kicking it toward the middle of the field rather than the sideline.

Detroit learned the hard way that recovering onside kicks has been nearly impossible this season due to the new dynamic kickoff rules. Teams must declare their intentions to perform an onside kick before doing it.

The Lions attempted one early in the fourth quarter after cutting the lead to 10 points. Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins returned it to the Lions’ 5-yard line and Buffalo scored on the next play.

VIKINGS EXTEND WINNING STREAK TO 7 GAMES WITH BREEZY VICTORY OVER BEARS

Taron Johnson celebrates

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson celebrates after intercepting a pass against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 14, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

"I thought we’d get that ball," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said afterward. "I wish I hadn’t done it."

Entering Week 15, only 3-of-41 onside kicks were recovered.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said the competition committee may have to consider options to revive the onside kick because it has become a "dead play."

"I think all has to be on the table," Vincent said. "When we adjusted the kickoff five, six years ago, that also (impacted) the onside kick. You used to have overload, attack blocks, trap blocks that occurred on that play, which was a pretty dangerous play. You can set people up for failures is what we would say.

"I think you have to look at all aspects. You should be able to do that in any quarter. It’s not a surprise onside kick. I think all of those things have to come back to the table. We should explore. Our effort should be to make every single play a competitive play and that includes that play whether it’s first quarter or fourth quarter."

Taron Johnson scores a TD

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson runs off the field after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 10, 2024. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed an adjustment to onside kicks last year. It would have let teams try a 4th-and-20 from their own 20. If converted, the team would get the ball back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.