Bills' Taron Johnson reveals what truly happened in scrum for football after Lions' onside kick

The Detroit Lions tried one final onside kick attempt in the waning seconds of their six-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening and nearly recovered the ball.

Things got a little too close for comfort for Bills cornerback Taron Johnson as he and his teammates fought for the football at the end of the game.

"Whole lotta pulling, a whole lotta pinching, putting fingers where they’re not supposed to be and all that stuff. We just did a good job on that play," Johnson said, via WROC-TV.

Johnson was the Bills player who initially recovered the ball. Lions kicker Jake Bates tried to sneak one past the opposing team by kicking it toward the middle of the field rather than the sideline.

Detroit learned the hard way that recovering onside kicks has been nearly impossible this season due to the new dynamic kickoff rules. Teams must declare their intentions to perform an onside kick before doing it.

The Lions attempted one early in the fourth quarter after cutting the lead to 10 points. Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins returned it to the Lions’ 5-yard line and Buffalo scored on the next play.

"I thought we’d get that ball," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said afterward. "I wish I hadn’t done it."

Entering Week 15, only 3-of-41 onside kicks were recovered.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said the competition committee may have to consider options to revive the onside kick because it has become a "dead play."

"I think all has to be on the table," Vincent said. "When we adjusted the kickoff five, six years ago, that also (impacted) the onside kick. You used to have overload, attack blocks, trap blocks that occurred on that play, which was a pretty dangerous play. You can set people up for failures is what we would say.

"I think you have to look at all aspects. You should be able to do that in any quarter. It’s not a surprise onside kick. I think all of those things have to come back to the table. We should explore. Our effort should be to make every single play a competitive play and that includes that play whether it’s first quarter or fourth quarter."

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed an adjustment to onside kicks last year. It would have let teams try a 4th-and-20 from their own 20. If converted, the team would get the ball back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.