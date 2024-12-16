Vikings extend winning streak to 7 games with breezy victory over Bears

The Minnesota Vikings made quick work of Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Monday night and extended their winning streak to seven games to get into a tie for first in the division.

The Vikings defense sacked Caleb Williams twice and held them to only one 3rd down conversion on 11 drives as they won the game, 30-12.

Randy Moss was on the mind of the Vikings faithful throughout the night. Cris Carter and Jake Reed led tributes to the Pro Football Hall of Famer after he revealed a cancer diagnosis last week. It was only fitting that Justin Jefferson send a get well soon message to Moss early in the game.

Jefferson caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season. It was a 7-yard grab from Sam Darnold. He finished with seven catches for 73 yards.

Darnold was 24-of-40 for 231 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

Minnesota had it going in the ground game. Aaron Jones ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and Cam Akers had 24 yards and a touchdown.

Miscues and defensive pressure were the story of the night.

The Bears had a legitimate chance to get back into the game in the third quarter. Bears running back D’Andre Swift ran for what was thought to be a touchdown but it was nullified after offensive lineman Doug Kramer failed to report in with officials before the snap.

Two plays later, a holding call moved the Bears from the 1-yard line to the 11-yard line. Williams threw two consecutive incompletions and the Bears were forced to kick a field goal.

The momentum stopped there. Chicago only got two 12 points thanks to a late touchdown pass from Williams to Keenan Allen. But there was not much offense from there.

Williams was 18-of-31 with 191 passing yards. Allen had six catches for 82 yards.

Minnesota moved to 12-2 on the season, wrapping up its second 12-win season in the last three years.

Chicago fell to 4-10 with its sights set on an offseason of moving and shaking.