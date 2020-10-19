Bills' Stefon Diggs keeps two feet inbounds on impressive TD grab vs. Chiefs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have developed quite a chemistry during their first year together in Buffalo.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, the duo connected for a go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter.

With 11:22 to go in the first half, Allen found Diggs for a 4-yard score, capping a 13-play, 75-yard drive, which lasted 6:43 and put the Bills up 10-7 after a successful extra point.

Allen was under center and used a play-action fake to scramble to his right. Once an incoming pass rush reached Allen, he threw a dart near the front pylon, and Diggs managed to keep both of his feet inbounds for the touchdown.

Entering their game against Kansas City, Allen had 1,589 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Coming over from the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason, Diggs has quickly established a nice rapport with Allen.

Through five games, Diggs leads the team in receptions (36), targets (51), receiving yards (509), and touchdowns (2). His 101.2 receiving yards per game is by far the most on the Bills.