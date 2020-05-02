Bills' Sean McDermott on learning about Tom Brady's departure from AFC East: 'I slept a little bit better'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he’s sleeping better now that Tom Brady has moved on from the New England Patriots -- and the AFC East -- after 20 seasons.

McDermott spoke highly of Brady during an interview with NFL Network on Friday, calling him a “phenomenal player” when asked about the quarterback's decision in March to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Yeah, I slept a little bit better at night when I saw Tom make his decision,” the coach said.

He added: “What a phenomenal player overall. [I have] a lot of respect for greatness, and what he’s been able to accomplish in his career and the way he works for it. Certainly, he gave us and the AFC East a lot of fits over the years.”

But McDermott isn’t taking too much comfort in Brady’s departure just yet.

“Until someone is able to beat the Patriots and win the division, they remain the favorite, in my opinion, to win the division,” he said.

After signing a two-year contract with the Bucs, Brady will now join the NFC South, where he will go head-to-head with the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan.