Bills’ Sean McDermott touched by overwhelming support for Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest: ‘It’s incredible’

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen spoke for more than 30 minutes on Thursday evening about the difficult days that followed Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game and the latest update that the second-year safety has finally woken up and is communicating with doctors.

The emotional press conference covered a range of topics, including the training staff and medical team’s incredible and quick response, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ compassion amid all the uncertainty of that night.

But one message that remained constant throughout the presser was the overwhelming amount of support and prayers that Hamlin and his family received.

"The amount of faith, hope and love that we saw on display over the last three days has been nothing short of amazing," McDermott said after thanking all those involved. "Finally and just as important as anything – Glory to God for His keeping Damar and his family in the palm of His hand over the last couple of days and His healing powers."

McDermott got emotional when asked about the donations that poured in for Hamlin’s charity, which as of Thursday evening had reached over $7.4 million. That same toy drive had an initial goal of just $2,500.

"I’m not a big social media person, but Josh did share something with me via text that he saw today, or earlier today, and I looked at it, and it was about what maybe Damar’s mom is going to share with him when he wakes up and …," McDermott said before pausing.

"It’s amazing to know the impact that this has had on so many people and for now Damar to be awake and his mom to be able to share that with him is – it’s incredible."

Amid the heightened emotions of this week, McDermott and Allen did not hesitate to say that they were prepared to play this week, adding that it’s something they know Hamlin and his family would want.

"That is what Damar wants, that's what his dad wants. Guys are excited to get out there," Allen said.

Officials with the hospital gave an update on Hamlin’s condition during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, and they noted that while he is still not able to speak, he has been communicating by writing.

"There has been substantial improvement in his condition in the last 24 hours. We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress," Dr. Timothy Pritts said.