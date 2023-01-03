Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, safety remains in critical condition after night in intensive care

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Tuesday in their latest update.

The Bills said Hamlin spent the night in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit after collapsing on the field at around 8:55 p.m. ET. He is still at the hospital and remains in critical condition.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the Bills statement read.

Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday expressing their "sincere gratitude" for the outpouring of support they received amid a "challenging time" for the family. They also thanked the more than 150,000 fans that have donated nearly $4 million to his charity toy drive fund.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," the statement read.

The league also announced Tuesday that the game between the Bills and Bengals would "not be resumed this week" and that no decision has been made "regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," the statement read.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.