Bills, Patriots dealing with wicked wintry weather conditions

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are set to do battle in some wicked conditions at Highmark Stadium on Monday night as the two teams vie for AFC supremacy.

Snowy and windy conditions are already plaguing Orchard Park, N.Y. before the game. The Bills’ Twitter account posted a video of what the two teams – led by Josh Allen and Mac Jones respectively – will have to deal with.

According to FOX Weather, wind gusts of more than 40 mph are expected throughout the game. The temperature at kickoff is set to be about 27 degrees.

Damien Woody, a former offensive lineman who played in these types of conditions, gave some insight into what players are thinking when they step into this type of weather.

"Lemme tell y’all something about this game tonight. First off, all NFL players are off their rockers to a certain degree. Second, these games are miserable and don’t let anyone tell u differently. Every hit feels like you’ve broken a bone," the current ESPN analyst said.

The "Monday Night Football" crew was also feeling the effects on the field as the anchors and analysts were blown off their chairs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning are expected to be in their warm environments for the game.