Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Bills, Patriots dealing with wicked wintry weather conditions

Highmark Stadium is set for some wicked weather on Monday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are set to do battle in some wicked conditions at Highmark Stadium on Monday night as the two teams vie for AFC supremacy.

Snowy and windy conditions are already plaguing Orchard Park, N.Y. before the game. The Bills’ Twitter account posted a video of what the two teams – led by Josh Allen and Mac Jones respectively – will have to deal with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to FOX Weather, wind gusts of more than 40 mph are expected throughout the game. The temperature at kickoff is set to be about 27 degrees.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Snow falls prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Snow falls prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Damien Woody, a former offensive lineman who played in these types of conditions, gave some insight into what players are thinking when they step into this type of weather.

LIONS' DAN CAMPBELL'S EXPLETIVE MESSAGE TO JARED GOFF FOLLOWING WIN VS. VIKINGS

"Lemme tell y’all something about this game tonight. First off, all NFL players are off their rockers to a certain degree. Second, these games are miserable and don’t let anyone tell u differently. Every hit feels like you’ve broken a bone," the current ESPN analyst said.

The "Monday Night Football" crew was also feeling the effects on the field as the anchors and analysts were blown off their chairs.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning are expected to be in their warm environments for the game.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com