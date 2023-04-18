Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills’ Josh Allen looking to adjust playing style ahead 2023 NFL season: ‘Availability is the best ability’

Allen addressed the media Tuesday at the start of the Bills' offseason program

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buffalo Bills can expect to see a different side of quarterback Josh Allen when he takes the field later this year.

Allen met with reporters Tuesday for the start of the Bills' voluntary offseason workouts and revealed he has a new focus heading into the 2023 season, one that prioritizes his health.  

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs a play during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs a play during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

"I know It sounds crazy, but I'm getting older," the veteran signal-caller said with a smile. "I can't continue to do this. I know when I'm using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career, I'm going to have to learn to adapt and change.

JOSH ALLEN’S STYLE NOT A ‘HEALTHY WAY TO PLAY QUARTERBACK,' BILLS COACH SAYS

"I've always had the mindset of, I've been a football player first and a quarterback second," he added. "At some point, that is going to have to switch. When that point is, I don't know. I guess I'll let my body tell me."

Allen said reviewing film from last season revealed times when he was "careless" with his body, something head coach Sean McDermott hinted at last month ahead of the league’s annual owners meeting. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half of a game Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half of a game Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (monumentous)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don't think that's a healthy way to play quarterback in this league," McDermott said. "It's really undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, that brand of football. And so we've got to get that adjusted. It's never going to go completely away, but it has to get to where it's workable."

Despite McDermott’s comments, Allen said the push to protect himself more is a personal change he’s looking to make.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Availability is the best ability," Allen said.

"I do want to be the smartest quarterback with the football in my hands. I don't want to put the football in harm's way because I know how detrimental that is for our team with the interceptions and the fumbles."

Allen finished the regular season last year with 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, second behind former Bills running back Devin Singletary, who finished the regular season with 819 yards and five touchdowns.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.