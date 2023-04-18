Bills’ Josh Allen looking to adjust playing style ahead 2023 NFL season: ‘Availability is the best ability’

The Buffalo Bills can expect to see a different side of quarterback Josh Allen when he takes the field later this year.

Allen met with reporters Tuesday for the start of the Bills' voluntary offseason workouts and revealed he has a new focus heading into the 2023 season, one that prioritizes his health.

"I know It sounds crazy, but I'm getting older," the veteran signal-caller said with a smile. "I can't continue to do this. I know when I'm using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career, I'm going to have to learn to adapt and change.

"I've always had the mindset of, I've been a football player first and a quarterback second," he added. "At some point, that is going to have to switch. When that point is, I don't know. I guess I'll let my body tell me."

Allen said reviewing film from last season revealed times when he was "careless" with his body, something head coach Sean McDermott hinted at last month ahead of the league’s annual owners meeting.

"I don't think that's a healthy way to play quarterback in this league," McDermott said. "It's really undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, that brand of football. And so we've got to get that adjusted. It's never going to go completely away, but it has to get to where it's workable."

Despite McDermott’s comments, Allen said the push to protect himself more is a personal change he’s looking to make.

"Availability is the best ability," Allen said.

"I do want to be the smartest quarterback with the football in my hands. I don't want to put the football in harm's way because I know how detrimental that is for our team with the interceptions and the fumbles."

Allen finished the regular season last year with 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, second behind former Bills running back Devin Singletary, who finished the regular season with 819 yards and five touchdowns.



