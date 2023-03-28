Josh Allen’s style not a ‘healthy way to play quarterback,' Bills coach says

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is looking for quarterback Josh Allen to adjust his style of play heading into the 2023 season, suggesting that his current style isn’t sustainable for the long term.

Allen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection known for his gritty play on the field, will need to make an "adjustment" to keep himself healthy, McDermott told the NFL Network over the weekend ahead of the league’s annual meeting.

"I don't think that's a healthy way to play quarterback in this league," McDermott said, noting that the number of hits Allen takes "absolutely" makes him nervous.

"It's really undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, that brand of football, and so we've got to get that adjusted. It's never going to go completely away, but it has to get to where it's workable."

Allen finished the regular season with 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, just second behind former Bills running back Devin Singletary, who finished the regular season with 819 yards and five touchdowns.

"I don't want to take his personality away from him as far as that goes, his signature, but there needs to be an adjustment in that style of play," McDermott added.

Allen sustained an elbow injury to his throwing arm in Week 9. After his season ended with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, Allen opened up about how that injury impacted his performance for the second half of the season.

"There was a period obviously right after for a few weeks where it was pretty bothersome," he said at the time, via the team’s website. "But again it didn't affect me all that much. I just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically, had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I'm used to throwing the ball."

According to NFL Network, Allen took hits on 66% of his downfield runs – a risk factor McDermott is certainly hoping to mitigate next season.