Bills' Josh Allen fined $15,000 after AFC Championship skirmish: report

Josh Allen and two other Buffalo Bills players were fined by the NFL for last week’s fourth-quarter skirmish involving Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive end Alex Okafor that began with the quarterback throwing the football in retaliation to a late hit.

Allen was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flicking the ball at Okafor’s face after getting sacked with just a little over three minutes left in the AFC Championship, the NFL Network reported.

With the Bills’ fate pretty much sealed at 38-21on fourth down, Allen retreated 15 yards before getting tackled by Okafor just as the whistle was blown. Allen, believing the hit to be late, flicked the ball at Okafor’s face while still on the ground.

Okafor quickly charged at Allen but was stopped by guard Jon Feliciano and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Each player was also hit with a penalty and both were fined $10,000 for their role. While Okafor was given a penalty during the game, he was not fined by the league.

The Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LV where they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday with the hopes of achieving back-to-back championships while the Bills will use this season’s successes and failures as "fuel" for next year.

"Every game situation that you’re in, you learn something. This one is not going to be fun watching over, it’s not fun falling a game short of the Super Bowl," Allen said after the game. "It’s going to fuel us, I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back."