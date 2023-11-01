Bills' Damar Hamlin discusses first return to Cincinnati since cardiac arrest: 'I’m walking in with courage'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning to Cincinnati for the first time this Sunday since the day that changed his life 10 months ago.

Hamlin had a cardiac arrest in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season while making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

His heartbeat was restored on the field with the help of the Bills' medical staff, and he was transported to a Cincinnati hospital, where more work was done to save his life.

To say Sunday will be emotional for No. 3 is an understatement.

"I don’t know what to expect," he admitted, according the New York Post. "You know, this is unique to me as well. All I know is I’m walking in with courage, I’m walking in with strength and I’m walking in with my brothers. You know, and I’m walking in with my mom, my dad, my family. And I’m walking into, you know, an environment of people that supported me the entire time.

"It’s a lot of love. I can’t wait to receive it and give it and show my gratitude, but ultimately we’re going up there to get a win."

Hamlin has fully recovered and returned to the Bills’ sideline, though he has been a healthy scratch in all but one game this season. It’s unknown whether Hamlin will be a healthy scratch again for this contest.

Gratitude has been a word used a lot by Hamlin since his life changed in Cincinnati. The country rallied behind Hamlin, hoping he would pull through with the help of his faith, family and medical professionals who worked diligently to get him back on his feet again.

Since then, Hamlin has been using his Chasing M’s Foundation to provide free CPR training, which he spearheaded this offseason, while also donating AEDs to youth sports organizations.

Others have joined Hamlin’s efforts to increase cardiac awareness. Legislation was introduced to improve access to AEDs in schools, which got him an audience with President Biden.

The 25-year-old has been through a whirlwind of emotions since the beginning of 2023 changed his life. This full-circle moment Sunday has him reflecting.

"Man, I’m thankful for life," he told the Post. "Honestly, I’m thankful to wake up, brush my teeth, have a meal. Take 10 deep breaths. I’m thankful for everything.

"Life is bigger than just ball for me and always will be until the day that I go, but to be able to do what I do at the highest level, I’m an extra level of thankful."