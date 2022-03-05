Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley seeking a trade out of Buffalo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills have granted wide receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade.

ESPN reports that general manager Brandon Beane confirmed Beasley’s camp first approached the team about the possible move, and the team agreed to allow the receiver to investigate other options.

NFL.com reports that the GM said "no door is closed" for Beasley to return to Buffalo.

He is currently set to account for $7.6 million in cap space on the final year of a four-year, $29 million contract, and ESPN reports that releasing or trading Beasley would save the team $6.1 million in cap space with $1.5 million remaining in dead cap.

Buffalo currently has about $1 million in cap space with moves expected in the near future.

"I haven’t spoken to Cole personally or anything like that. We’ll just take it day by day," Beane said Tuesday, per ESPN. "Obviously, we’re going to have some tough decisions to make across the roster, again, whether they’re straight cuts, restructures, extensions, we’re going to look at a lot of areas with a lot of these guys as we move forward."

The 32-year-old receiver finished 2021 with 82 receptions, the same number as the year prior but 274 fewer receiving yards. He only had one receiving touchdown, his fewest in a season since 2012 (zero), ESPN reports.

With Isaiah McKenzie scheduled to become a free agent this month and Stefon Diggs currently having the biggest cap hit on the roster for 2022 — accounting for $17.9 million and eligible for a contract extension — receiver is one of the Bills’ positions of need this offseason.