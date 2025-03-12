Bills agree to terms with five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa on 1-year contract: reports

Joey Bosa is moving from one AFC contender to another.

Bosa, 29, agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $12.6 million contract on Tuesday after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week for salary cap reasons, per numerous reports.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 out of Ohio State, and Bosa recorded 72 sacks over his nine seasons with the Chargers.

Bosa’s 72 sacks are tied for 10th most since 2016, but he’s combined for only 14 over the past three seasons as the Ohio State product was hampered by injuries.

The five-time Pro Bowler played 14 games last season and had five sacks, 22 total tackles, and two forced fumbles. His five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons during which he played at least 12 games.

The Bills released pass-rusher Von Miller on Sunday, opening a void in the defense that they filled with Bosa.

Miller spent three seasons with the Bills after signing a six-year, $120 million contract prior to the 2022 season, but didn’t live up to expectations.

Miller had eight sacks in 11 games in 2022 but tore his ACL on Thanksgiving and ended his season.

The following season, Miller returned and played in 12 games but did not register a sack.

Last season, Miller played 13 games but did not start one as he was used as a rotational pass-rusher and had six sacks in a limited role.

The Bills finished 18th in the NFL with 39 sacks last season and will rely on Bosa to help bolster their pass rush.

