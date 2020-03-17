Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs from Minnesota Vikings for several draft picks: reports

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Former NFL star Jack Brewer urges people to pray, not panic amid coronavirus outbreakVideo

Former NFL star Jack Brewer urges people to pray, not panic amid coronavirus outbreak

President Trump declares Sunday, National Day of Prayer; former NFL player Jack Brewer, his 7-year-old son tells ‘Fox &amp; Friends’ how people can turn to faith amid the coronavirus and how to talk to your kids about the pandemic.

The Buffalo Bills will acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings for several draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Diggs is set to join a Bills team led by Josh Allen and gives the quarterback a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver as Buffalo looks to reclaim the top spot in the AFC East division. According to the Associated Press, Buffalo is also receiving a seventh-round draft pick in the trade.

CARDINALS TO ACQUIRE DEANDRE HOPKINS FROM TEXANS IN HUGE TRADE: REPORTS

Buffalo will give up the No. 22 pick of the 2020 draft and three other picks to get Diggs. Minnesota also receives a fifth- and sixth-round pick from this year's draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. The trade can’t be completed until Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

FOX Sports was first to report the trade.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have acquired Diggs in a trade with Vikings. 

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have acquired Diggs in a trade with Vikings.  (AP)

TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS RUMORS HEAT UP AS NFL FREE AGENCY NEARS

Diggs started Monday tweeting, “It’s time for a new beginning.” The tweet raised speculation that the veteran wide receiver was going to be on the move after a solid first five seasons with the Vikings. Later Monday, it was reported that Diggs is going to Buffalo.

Last season, Diggs caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. But with plenty of targets on the Vikings, Diggs appeared visibly upset several times about lack of production. In 2019, Minnesota fined Diggs more than $200,000 for skipping two days of team activities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diggs has 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_