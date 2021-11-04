Bill Simmons rips Aaron Rodgers over vaccine controversy: 'I think he’s been a diva the last couple of years'

Aaron Rodgers’ coronavirus vaccine saga drew harsh criticism Wednesday from the founder of The Ringer, Bill Simmons.

Rodgers is set to miss the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19. According to multiple reports, Rodgers is unvaccinated against the illness despite telling reporters over the summer he was "immunized."

Simmons appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and ripped the reigning NFL MVP.

"I think Rodgers is a diva. I think he’s been a diva the last couple of years. I think the way he handled this offseason was very diva-ish. He didn’t seem like a team-first guy to me. I didn’t understand it. I didn’t understand why he chose the week of the NFL Draft to blow it up into an even bigger story," he said.

"You talked about ex-teammates. … Some of the people who have played with him and how they’ve talked about him, how candid he’s been about them drafting another quarterback when he’s in his late 30s. How he makes it seem like he’s on the 2021 Jaguars, but he’s on a good team."

Simmons took issue with Rodgers allegedly becoming a "me" guy, and he said the vaccine issue underscored his narcissistic tendencies.

"This ‘woe is me’ stuff, I’m going to go even deeper, I think sometimes people get weird when they get older. … Sometimes people who are single start to become a little narcissistic and they start seeing everything through this lens of ‘me, me, me, me.’ What about me? Everything’s about me. To me, he just seemed like a classic narcissist the last year where everything was somebody else’s fault," the columnist said. "He took no responsibility. He honestly thought he was going to be the ‘Jeopardy!’ host, which was insane. They were never making him the ‘Jeopardy!’ host. Everything he did kinda compromised his team."

Rodgers, 37, tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, meaning he will miss 10 days, per league protocol, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is expected to make his first NFL career start after both practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert and now Rodgers have tested positive.

Rodgers was asked directly about his vaccination status back in August, to which he told reporters he had been "immunized." The comment gave off the impression that Rodgers had been vaccinated, but the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that his statement "does not equal vaccinated."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.