Packers' Aaron Rodgers, unvaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Chiefs game: report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Rodgers, 37, tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated meaning he will miss 10 days, per league protocol, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

AARON RODGERS’ MESSAGE TO KYLER MURRAY AFTER NARROW VICTORY

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is expected to make his first NFL career start after both practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert and now Aaron Rodgers have tested positive.

Rodgers was asked directly about his vaccination status back in August, to which he told reporters he had been "immunized." The comment gave off the impression that Rodgers had been vaccinated but the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that his statement "does not equal vaccinated."

The Packers were shorthanded last week against the Arizona Cardinals after star wide receiver Davante Adams tested positive for COVID. Wideout Allen Lazard was also placed on the COVID reserve list after being deemed a close contact.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN , the team was also without defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Monday because of COVID protocols.

Rodgers said in August that he believes the decision to get vaccinated is a "personal" one and that he wouldn’t judge those who decided not to get it.

"There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys," he said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season."