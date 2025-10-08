Bill Belichick's North Carolina tenure in jeopardy as both sides weigh buyout options: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick’s time at North Carolina might already be coming to a close.

UNC has reportedly had "potential exit strategy discussions" on Tuesday, per 247 Sports. This comes as Belichick’s Tar Heels are 2-3 through their first five games of his inaugural season as a college head coach.

North Carolina has reportedly had "preliminary conversations" about firing Belichick, which would be a whopping $20 million buyout as part of his contract. However, 247 Sports points out that an alleged rules violation could help the program either eliminate or reduce the buyout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the university is having the conversation, Belichick is reportedly thinking about it as well.

Belichick has "discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy," where he has "signaled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media," according to college football journalist Ollie Connolly.

HULU PULLS PLUG ON BILL BELICHICK DOCUMENTARY PROJECT AMID 2-3 START AT UNC: REPORTS

These rumors come as UNC is in the midst of its bye week, and it’s certainly not the way Belichick or anyone envisioned his jump into college football after his illustrious NFL coaching career.

But while the product on the field hasn’t been great, there’s been some drama off it as well. Cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended for allegedly giving extra benefits to players, which includes sideline passes for family members.

There was also a lawsuit filed in North Carolina that alleges the university board hired Belichick illegally.

And now, things have gotten so bad for the Tar Heels that the Hulu docuseries that was to follow around Belichick through his college football journey was reportedly scrapped due to the poor start. The project had only been announced in August, but the plug has been pulled.

Belichick’s latest loss was a blowout at the hands of Clemson at home, 38-10, where the Tigers put up 28 points in the first quarter and coasted to victory from there. They owned a 35-3 lead at halftime, which ultimately led Dabo Swinney to pull some starters down the stretch.

With reported dysfunction in Belichick’s program, there is also his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, whose presence was criticized before he even made his debut in a 48-10 blowout loss to TCU.

Hudson has been regularly seen on the sideline before games, speaking with Belichick and even ACC commissioner Jim Phillips this past week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For now, Belichick will use the bye week to gear up for the Tar Heels’ next game against the California Golden Bears on Oct. 17. But perhaps his days as the leader in Chapel Hill could be coming to an end.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.