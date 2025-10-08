Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Hulu pulls plug on Bill Belichick documentary project amid 2-3 start at UNC: reports

The Tar Heels fell to 2-3 after a blowout loss to Clemson over the weekend

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The anticipation of Bill Belichick’s arrival in North Carolina resulted in a Hulu docuseries following the legendary NFL coach as he navigated the college football world for the first time. But after a rough September, the spotlight on Belichick has reportedly been dimmed. 

The plug has been pulled on the behind-the-scenes documentary that Belichick had only announced in August, according to multiple reports.

Bill Belichick yells from the sidelines

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

"This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it will stream on Hulu later this fall," Belichick said in a video shared by the school in August. 

"It’s going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do. And a program starting from where it started from several months ago to wherever it's going to go during the course of the season, which, of course, we determine on the field. 

Inside Carolina first reported the news after the Tar Heels fell to 2-3 on the season following a blowout loss to Clemson on Saturday. In each of UNC’s three losses this season, the Tar Heels have lost by at least 20 points. 

Bill Belichick walks off the field

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after losing to Clemson in an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

BILL BELICHICK IS 'WORKING TOWARD BEING THE WORST COACH IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY,' PAUL FINEBAUM SAYS

Hulu and UNC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

ESPN reported that this was the second time a documentary following Belichick and the program had been scrapped. According to the report, an earlier project with HBO had been nixed because of alleged concern over Jordon Hudson’s, Belichick’s girlfriend, intended role in the project. 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson speak before game

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on from the sideline vs TCU at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Sept. 1, 2025. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

UNC strongly denied the reports, crediting Belichick with the decision. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

