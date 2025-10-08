Hulu pulls plug on Bill Belichick documentary project amid 2-3 start at UNC: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The anticipation of Bill Belichick’s arrival in North Carolina resulted in a Hulu docuseries following the legendary NFL coach as he navigated the college football world for the first time. But after a rough September, the spotlight on Belichick has reportedly been dimmed.

The plug has been pulled on the behind-the-scenes documentary that Belichick had only announced in August, according to multiple reports.

"This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it will stream on Hulu later this fall," Belichick said in a video shared by the school in August.

"It’s going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do. And a program starting from where it started from several months ago to wherever it's going to go during the course of the season, which, of course, we determine on the field.

Inside Carolina first reported the news after the Tar Heels fell to 2-3 on the season following a blowout loss to Clemson on Saturday. In each of UNC’s three losses this season, the Tar Heels have lost by at least 20 points.

Hulu and UNC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

ESPN reported that this was the second time a documentary following Belichick and the program had been scrapped. According to the report, an earlier project with HBO had been nixed because of alleged concern over Jordon Hudson’s, Belichick’s girlfriend, intended role in the project.

UNC strongly denied the reports, crediting Belichick with the decision.