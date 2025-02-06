Bill Belichick's girlfriend wears one of his Super Bowl rings at NFL Honors after he fills up his own hand

Bill Belichick is one of the rare football guys with too many rings for one hand.

Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl winner, winning six as head coach of the New England Patriots and two more while he was the New York Giants' defensive coordinator.

After being out of the NFL for the 2024 season, his first season away from a sideline in nearly five decades, Belichick made the rounds at Thursday's NFL Honors.

Belichick appeared roughly two months after he was hired as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Despite being in the college ranks now, Belichick had to remind everyone who the GOAT is. So, he displayed his Super Bowl rings on his right hand.

And he gave one ring to his girlfriend to show off while attending with him.

Belichick and his girlfriend, 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson, were first publicly linked last year, three years after meeting on a flight to Boston.

She attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June of last year, shortly before reports surfaced she and Belichick had been dating.

TMZ reported at the time that their first meeting ended with Belichick writing a note in her college textbook.

"Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick appeared to write in the book.

Hudson showed support for Belichick as the UNC coaching rumors swirled and seemed to confirm the two are "overtly committed" to North Carolina.

