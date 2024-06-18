Bill Belichick signed rumored girlfriend's textbook when they first met: report

Who would have thought that an innocent autograph would turn into a relationship, especially for people nearly 50 years apart?

Well, that's apparently exactly what happened with Bill Belichick, 72, and his rumored 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

The two have been rumored to be dating for quite some time, but headlines made the rounds over the weekend.

Now, TMZ reported Tuesday that their first meeting ended with Belichick writing a note in her college textbook.

"Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick appeared to write in the book, signed Feb. 11, 2021, along with the six Super Bowls he won as the New England Patriots head coach.

The two are said to have met on an airplane to Boston. Hudson attended Bridgewater State University, roughly 20 miles away from Gillette Stadium.

But the two apparently became romantically linked the following year after Belichick's breakup with Linda Holliday. After chatting it up, the two exchanged contact information and became a bit more serious recently.

Belichick was spotted at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, apparently in support of Hudson.

Hudson, a "philosopher" and "entrepreneur," according to her Instagram bio , was at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this week with Belichick.

Perhaps this relationship is something Rob Gronkowski was foreshadowing at the Brady roast.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked, but now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School," Gronk began. "You were scouting … your new girlfriend!"

The two have not publicly commented on whether they are officially an item or not, but they've been spotted together before, and now it seems like lots of the jokes flew over everyone's heads.

Belichick will be on "The Pat McAfee Show" throughout the NFL season and will be a more prominent guest on ESPN's "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning after parting ways with the Pats after 24 years and not getting another coaching job.