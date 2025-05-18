Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Bill Belichick reveals he spent $5,000 on milk to keep Tom Brady, Antonio Brown relationship going

Brown and Brady played together for one game with the Patriots

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Bill Belichick pulled back the curtain on how he was able to keep the relationship between quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown in a good place while he was the head coach of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots signed the wide receiver toward the beginning of the 2019 season following his abrupt departure from the Las Vegas Raiders. He ended up playing one game for New England and had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Even as he was a one-hit wonder in Foxborough, Brady and Brown cultivated a relationship that lasted into their Tampa Bay Buccaneers years.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, and wide receiver Antonio Brown interact before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Belichick, now head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, opened up on "The Pivot" podcast about the secret ingredient to keeping their relationship afloat — $5,000 milk. Host Ryan Clark pointed to a chapter in Belichick’s book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," about star players.

"One of the funniest stories in the book is the Antonio Brown story. He was only with the Patriots for 11 days," Belichick said. "And, Tom’s very nutrition-oriented. Antonio wanted to… Tom had Antonio come and stay at his house, wanted to embrace him, bring him onto the team and so forth.

Antonio Brown in 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

"Antonio ordered this special milk for Brady, it cost $5,000. To make a long story short, it kinda got mixed up and ended up in the mailroom for too long, and the milk went bad."

Belichick said the Patriots staff got $5,000 worth of milk to give Brown a helping hand.

"So, now we turn in this expense report — $5,000 worth of milk. Sometimes, you’ve just got to do the right thing, and I didn’t want to ruin the relationship between Brown and Brady on this spoiled milk," he said.

Bill Belichick smiles

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during practice in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

While Brown’s time with the Patriots didn’t last long, he and Brady did go on to win a Super Bowl while they were with the Buccaneers during the 2020 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.