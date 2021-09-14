Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick on Cam Newton: 'I think we've already covered that'

The New England Patriots now get a chance to shift from Cam Newton to Mac Jones while maintaining professionalism

By Gary Sheffield Jr | OutKick
After he was released by the Patriots, Cam Newton hopped in on a one-on-one conversation with his dad to discuss his departure from New England. The former MVP claims he was "bamboozled" after hearing of his dismissal and that the Patriots felt Cam would "intimidate" rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Monday, coach Belichick was asked about the exchange. All of them laughed, but he kept it short and sweet:

"Yeah, I think we’ve already covered all that," Belichick said. "Look, I have nothing but respect for Cam and everything he did here. We said that after he was released and my feelings toward Cam have not changed."

Belichick is right. We all should probably use these lines during a break up we initiate. The New England Patriots now get a chance to shift from Cam Newton to Mac Jones while maintaining professionalism.

Could the Patriots have been lying their tails off and really been embarrassed by all of Cam’s antics off the field? Absolutely, but we’ll never know for sure when everyone on that staff has nothing but pleasantries to share regarding Newton.

Now Cam looks like the bitter ex. It’s time for him to realize that he can’t say "there ain’t 32 quarterbacks better than me," and then return to professionalism a week later. Cam Newton just got owned by Bill Belichick — it’s going to take a lot more than what Cam just said to get the greatest coach of all time to roll around in the mud. He’s getting off scot-free.