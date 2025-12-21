Ex-Michigan star backs Biff Poggi as next head football coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Michigan Wolverines are in the market for a new head coach after Sherrone Moore was fired for an alleged "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer and later arrested on multiple charges.

Two coaches the school was rumored to be interested in – Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham – don’t appear to be available. DeBoer has said he’s focused on the Crimson Tide and their run in the College Football Playoff and Dillingham reportedly signed a contract extension with the Sun Devils.

Michigan named Biff Poggi the interim head coach and at least one alum expressed support for him keeping the job.

"The best way forward for @UMichFootball is to name Biff Poggi the 22nd head coach of the University of Michigan, not interim, Head Coach," Devin Gardner wrote on X.

Current Michigan tight end Marlin Klein credited Poggi with keeping the team focused on the upcoming bowl game instead of the outside noise.

"Coach Poggi is a legend, everybody loves him," Klein said, via Click on Detroit. "The vibe in the building has been awesome."

Poggi was the head coach with the Charlotte 49ers before he was let go and joined Moore’s staff at Michigan.

He revealed what Michigan players were feeling as the Moore scandal went down.

"It has been a tumultuous time," Poggi said, via ESPN. "A lot of... first disbelief, then anger, then really, what we're in right now is the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we're trying to work through that."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.