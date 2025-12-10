Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore jailed after shocking dismissal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore was booked into jail on Wednesday night after the school’s athletic director dismissed him for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

Moore, 39, was in Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan, Fox News Digital confirmed. No charges were listed.

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random in nature. Police said the suspect was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Moore was dismissed by the program. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," Manuel added.

Following the news of the police investigation, the University of Michigan Athletic Department told Fox News Digital it "cannot comment on personnel matters" and had "nothing to share beyond the initial statement."

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named the interim head coach and will be on the sidelines when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore in two games as the head coach served a suspension for his role in a sign-stealing scandal.

Moore is married to his wife, Kelli. The two wed in 2015 and have three daughters together.

He took over as the team’s head coach in 2024 when Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers job. The Wolverines were 8-5 in his first season and won the ReliaQuest Bowl.

This season, the Wolverines improved to 9-3, but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Moore has not yet commented on his dismissal.

Before he became head coach at Michigan, he was the team’s tight ends coach from 2018 to 2020 and three years as the offensive line coach from 2021-2023. He was the team’s offensive coordinator 2023 and served one game as a head coach when Harbaugh was suspended.

He was a part of the coaching staff when the team won the national championship.