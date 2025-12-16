Jim Harbaugh reveals reaching out to Sherrone Moore over text after Michigan scandal: 'It's a tragedy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed he reached out to embattled ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who was on Harbaugh's staff while leading the Wolverines to a national championship, after Moore's arrest.

Harbaugh made an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," where he told the host he was still processing what happened in Ann Arbor after his former offensive coordinator Moore was arrested on three charges, including felony home invasion.

After being asked if he'd spoken to Moore, Harbaugh said the last time they spoke was in "early December," but he did reach out via text to him.

"I think it’s a tragedy, the worst days of his life," Harbaugh said. "Keep it together and take care of your family. That’s the message and getting spiritual guidance is really critical."

Harbaugh, who maintained his sole focus is on getting his Chargers to the playoffs for the second straight season, is having trouble, like many others, trying to understand how this could’ve happened.

"I still don’t have my head wrapped around it, Dan," he explained. "It’s a tragedy and just praying for all concerned. I love my alma mater, I love Michigan and I love the Chargers, too. I would be doing them a disservice if I wasn’t putting all my focus on this game. It’s the most important game for us."

Harbaugh added that he isn’t involved at all in the Wolverines’ search for a new head coach after Moore’s exit.

Moore appeared in a Washtenaw County court Friday, where his bond was set at $25,000 and included several conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A not-guilty plea was entered for him.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged events that led up to Moore’s arrest last Wednesday, which included Moore engaging in an "intimate relationship" with a Michigan staffer for "a number of years." Prosecutors allege the victim broke up with him Dec. 8 and then accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation.

Moore was subsequently fired from his head coaching position, which prosecutors say prompted him to show up at the woman’s house.

Moore then allegedly barged into the residence, grabbing a butter knife and a pair of scissors and beginning to threaten his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi told reporters he has begun helping his players process the situation after the university revealed Moore’s inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

"It has been a tumultuous time," Poggi said, via ESPN. "A lot of ... first disbelief, then anger, then really, what we're in right now is the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we're trying to work through that."

Poggi previously stepped in for Moore this season when Moore was serving a self-imposed suspension for previous NCAA violations.

The Wolverines face Texas in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31. Poggi said he has given players the opportunity to decide if they want to play in the game.

"They're not over yet, and I don't expect them to be over for a while. The mandate that Warde Manuel gave me as the athletic director when he asked me to be the interim coach was to love and take care of the kids, and so that's what I'm spending all of my time doing."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.