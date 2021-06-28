Biden, Trudeau make 'friendly wager' for Stanley Cup Final

There is more pressure than ever for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup – their leaders are counting on them.

President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup before the puck dropped in Game 1 Monday night.

"Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?" Trudeau tweeted as the game started.

Biden replied: "You’re on pal."

They both tweeted the hash-flags of the teams they were supporting – Trudeau the Canadiens and Biden the Lightning.

The Canadiens are looking to further extend their league record of most Stanley Cup wins to 24 while the Lightning are looking to become the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins to win back-to-back titles. Only nine teams have put together consecutive title runs in NHL history.

Pegged as the underdogs heading into playoffs, Montreal faced elimination by the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the first round only to bounce back, going 11-2 to reach the finals. After overcoming the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals.

Tampa Bay beat the Florida Panthers (4-2) and the Carolina Hurricanes (4-1) to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, where it faced its biggest threat against Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders. The Isles would survive elimination in Game 6 only to fall in Game 7.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.