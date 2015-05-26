Bernier's 2 power play goals propel Devils to 5-3 win over Kings

next Image 1 of 2

Steve Bernier netted his first two power-play goals of the season, and the New Jersey Devils scored three times during a 68-second span of the second period in a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Martin Havlat, Michael Cammalleri and Michael Ryder also scored for the Devils, and Cory Schneider made 23 saves.

The Kings' goals were scored by Marian Gaborik, Justin Williams and captain Dustin Brown, who ended a 17-game drought. The defending Stanley Cup champions have played 20 consecutive games without being outshot but are 8-7-5 during that stretch.

It was the third meeting between the teams since the Kings beat the Devils in the 2012 Stanley Cup finals. Jaromir Jagr and Tuomo Ruutu didn't make the trip for the three-game West Coast swing because of the flu.