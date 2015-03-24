Bernard replaces Neymar in Brazil team for World Cup semifinal vs Germany

With Neymar out injured, Bernard will start as a third forward for Brazil on Tuesday in the World Cup semifinal against Germany.

Neymar will miss the rest of the World Cup after fracturing a vertebra in his back in the quarterfinal win over Colombia.

Maicon will also start against Germany, replacing Dani Alves for the second match in a row. Central defender Dante will play for Thiago Silva, the Brazil captain who is suspended.

The Germany lineup is unchanged from the quarterfinal win over France, with Miroslav Klose leading the attack and Philipp Lahm still at right back.

Lineups:

Brazil: Julio Cesar; Maicon, Dante, David Luiz, Marcelo; Luiz Gustavo, Fernandinho, Oscar; Bernard, Fred, Hulk.

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Philipp Lahm, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Benedikt Hoewedes; Sami Khedira, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Thomas Mueller; Miroslav Klose.