Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals' Joe Burrow confident following wild-card victory over Raiders: 'This is the standard'

The Bengals star quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns in the team’s 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Joe Burrow has arrived. And the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Bengals star quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns in the team’s 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati put an end to its 31-year drought without a postseason victory. On Tuesday, Burrow made it clear that the Bengals are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

"I think the fans were very excited, but I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out," Burrow said during a press conference. "It was a great win for us, but this is the standard — the bare minimum every year going forward."

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with fans after a touchdown by wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with fans after a touchdown by wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Burrow has been on fire for the Bengals. The former LSU product hasn’t committed a turnover since a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals have been on a surge as of late, and Burrow believes he’s having success because he’s been in similar situations before.

"I think I’ve just played in a lot of big games throughout my career, whether it’s this year — I mean, every game in the last half of the season was a playoff game," Burrow explained. "Or those games playing in the College Football Playoffs and the championship, I think I’ve been in that situation before."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

On Saturday, Burrow and the Bengals will travel to Tennessee to face the top-seeded Titans in the divisional round. They will certainly be tested against one of the best defenses in all of football.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova