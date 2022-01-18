Bengals' Joe Burrow confident following wild-card victory over Raiders: 'This is the standard'

Joe Burrow has arrived. And the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Bengals star quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns in the team’s 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Cincinnati put an end to its 31-year drought without a postseason victory. On Tuesday, Burrow made it clear that the Bengals are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

"I think the fans were very excited, but I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out," Burrow said during a press conference. "It was a great win for us, but this is the standard — the bare minimum every year going forward."

Burrow has been on fire for the Bengals. The former LSU product hasn’t committed a turnover since a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals have been on a surge as of late, and Burrow believes he’s having success because he’s been in similar situations before.

"I think I’ve just played in a lot of big games throughout my career, whether it’s this year — I mean, every game in the last half of the season was a playoff game," Burrow explained. "Or those games playing in the College Football Playoffs and the championship, I think I’ve been in that situation before."

On Saturday, Burrow and the Bengals will travel to Tennessee to face the top-seeded Titans in the divisional round. They will certainly be tested against one of the best defenses in all of football.